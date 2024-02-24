Top-ranked UConn will try to avoid suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season when it hosts Villanova on Saturday night. The Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East) had their 14-game winning streak snapped in an 85-66 loss to No. 15 Creighton on Tuesday night, but they are still two games ahead of Marquette for first place in the Big East. Villanova (15-11, 8-7) is riding a three-game winning streak and is looking for its third win over a ranked team this season. The Wildcats came up just short against UConn in the first meeting between these teams, as the Huskies escaped with a 66-65 win last month.

UConn vs. Villanova spread: UConn -11.5

UConn vs. Villanova over/under: 133.5 points

UConn vs. Villanova money line: UConn -724, Villanova +510

Why UConn can cover

UConn is 14-0 at home this season, crushing then-No. 4 Marquette in an 81-53 final last Saturday. Sophomore center Donovan Clingan posted a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while senior guard Tristen Newton had 15 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. They capped off a 14-game winning streak and took firm control of the Big East standings with that victory.

Newton leads UConn with 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, but four of his teammates are scoring in double figures as well. Villanova has only picked up one win in its last five conference road games, and the lone win came against struggling Georgetown. UConn has covered the spread in four of its last six games, and it has won four of the last five meetings between these teams.

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova is unbeaten against the spread in its last five games, winning four of those games outright. The Wildcats crushed Seton Hall and Georgetown in back-to-back games before beating Butler by 10 points on Tuesday night. Senior forward Eric Dixon had 22 points, six rebounds and three assists, while sophomore guard Brendan Hausen added 13 points off the bench.

The Wildcats have already pushed UConn to the brink once this season, covering the 5-point spread in a 66-65 final last month. Senior guards Justin Moore and TJ Bamba each scored 15 points, while Dixon had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists. Villanova has covered the spread at a 6-0-1 clip in its last seven trips to UConn. See which team to pick here.

