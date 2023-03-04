The No. 14 UConn Huskies and the Villanova Wildcats face off in prime time on Saturday. Wells Fargo Center hosts the Big East matchup in Philadelphia, and it serves as the final regular season contest for both teams. UConn is 23-7 overall, including a win over Villanova in late December, and 7-1 in the last eight games. Villanova is 16-14 overall and 10-9 in Big East games after six wins in the last seven contests.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Huskies as 2-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138.5 in the latest UConn vs. Villanova odds. Before making any Villanova vs. UConn picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

UConn vs. Villanova spread: UConn -2

UConn vs. Villanova over/under: 138.5 points

UConn vs. Villanova money line: UConn -140, Villanova +118

UConn: The Huskies are 9-10 against the spread in Big East games

NOVA: The Wildcats are 10-9 against the spread in Big East games

Why UConn can cover



UConn's offense is electric this season. The Huskies have two standouts and elite team-based metrics. Junior forward Adama Sanogo leads the Big East with 17.2 points per game, and he adds 7.2 rebounds per contest. Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins is a potential first round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he is in the top five of the Big East with 16.1 points per game. UConn is in the top 10 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, and the Huskies lead the country in offensive rebounding. UConn secures 39.2% of missed shots this season, and that jumps to 40.4% in conference games.

The Huskies also lead the conference with 9.0 3-pointers per game, and UConn is in the top three of the Big East in assist percentage (61.9%), assists per game (17.4), free throw attempts (19.6 per game) and free throw accuracy (76.1%). Villanova is last in the conference with a 5.2% block rate, giving UConn an avenue to attack the rim without hesitation.

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova is led by junior forward Eric Dixon, who has scored 49 points in the two games. Dixon is averaging 16.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game this season, and the Wildcats are also buoyed by the nation's best free throw shooting. Villanova is shooting 82.9% from the free throw line, clearing the field by a wide margin, and UConn is dead-last in the Big East in free throw rate allowed. The Wildcats lead the Big East with only 10.3 turnovers per game, maximizing possessions in an effective manner.

On defense, Villanova is No. 2 in the Big East in securing 74.8% of available rebounds, and opponents are shooting only 32.5% from 3-point range in Big East play. UConn commits a turnover on 18.9% of offensive possessions, further boosting Villanova's potential defensive efficiency.

