The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies play against the No. 9 seed Xavier Musketeers in the 2024 Big East Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. UConn ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak. On Mar. 9, the Huskies topped Providence 74-60. Meanwhile, Xavier advanced to the quarterfinals by defeating Butler 76-72 on Wednesday.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for noon ET. UConn is a 15.5-point favorite in the latest Xavier vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5. Before making any UConn vs. Xavier picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on UConn vs. Xavier and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Xavier vs. UConn:

Xavier vs. UConn spread: UConn -15.5

Xavier vs. UConn over/under: 149.5 points

Xavier vs. UConn money line: Huskies -1574, Musketeers +875

CONN: The Huskies are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games

XAV: Xavier is 2-7 ATS in their last nine games

Why UConn can cover

Senior guard Tristen Newton is an agile ball handler in the backcourt. Newton scores in a variety of ways and has good court vision as a passer. He leads the team in points (15), rebounds (7.1), and assists (5.8) per game. On March 3 against Seton Hall, Newton recorded a double-double with 17 points, 10 assists, and four rebounds.

Senior guard Cam Spencer is an effective perimeter shooter with good instincts as a defender. Spencer averages 14.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He also shoots 45% from downtown. In the March 8 win over Marquette, Spencer finished with 17 points, six assists, and three steals.

Why Xavier can cover

Senior guard Quincy Olivari has been the go-to option on the offensive end for this team. Olivari effectively gets into the paint but owns a smooth jumper on the perimeter. The Georgia native leads the team in points (19.5) to go along with 5.5 rebounds per game. In Wednesday's win over Butler, Olivari had 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Sophomore guard Desmond Claude is a confident and effective ball handler. Claude owns a good balance of scoring and playmaking. He's averaging 16 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. In yesterday's victory over the Bulldogs, Claude stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, five boards, and four assists.

How to make Xavier vs. UConn picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 150 points.

