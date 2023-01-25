Two Big East heavyweights square off on Wednesday when the No. 13 Xavier Musketeers battle the 19th-ranked UConn Huskies. The Musketeers, who lead the conference by one-half game over Marquette, will be looking for the season sweep over Connecticut. The Musketeers knocked off the Huskies 83-73 on Dec. 31. UConn, which has lost five of the past seven games, is coming off an 86-56 win over Butler on Sunday, snapping a three-game losing skid.

Tip-off from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut, is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The all-time series is tied 3-3, including 2-2 since the teams became Big East rivals. The Huskies are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. UConn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 153. Before making any UConn vs. Xavier picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Xavier vs. UConn spread: UConn -6.5

Xavier vs. UConn over/under: 153 points

XAV: The Musketeers are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a winning straight-up record

CONN: The Huskies are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up win of more than 20 points

Why UConn can cover



Junior forward Adama Sanogo continues to power the Huskies, averaging 17.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. In the first meeting at Xavier, he scored 18 points and pulled down six boards. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of his last seven games, including one double-double, a 14-point, 10-rebound performance in an 85-74 loss to St. John's on Jan. 15. He has four double-doubles on the season, including a season-high-tying 27 points and 14 rebounds at Butler in a 68-46 win over Dec. 17.

Sophomore guard Jordan Hawkins has been red hot of late. He scored 20 points in Sunday's win over Butler, and had a season-high 31 points in the loss to St. John's a week earlier. For the season, he is averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal per game. He scored 11 points in the first meeting against Xavier and has reached double-figure scoring in 16 games.

Why Xavier can cover

Five Musketeers average double-digit scoring, led by senior guard Souley Boum. Boum is averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is connecting on 47.4% of his field goals, including 43% from 3-point range, and is the top foul shooter on the team, connecting on 87.9% of his free throws. He scored 11 points in the first meeting with the Huskies, and has scored in double figures in 18 games.

Senior forward Zach Freemantle was a big reason the Musketeers defeated the Huskies in their first meeting, posting a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He is coming off a 30-point, 11-rebound effort in the win over Georgetown on Sunday. Freemantle has one triple-double and seven double-doubles on the year, including a pair of double-doubles the last two games. He is averaging 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

