UConn will hire Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley to replace Kevin Ollie
Hurley chose the Huskies over a lucrative offer from Pitt
Dan Hurley has reached an agreement to be the next men's basketball coach at UConn, a source confirmed to CBS Sports early Thursday.
A formal announcement is expected soon.
Hurley, 45, spent the past six seasons at Rhode Island -- where he rebuilt the Rams and made each of the past two NCAA Tournaments. Sources told CBS Sports he also had an offer from Pittsburgh but took less money, via a six-year contract, to replace Kevin Ollie at UConn.
Ollie was fired earlier this month.
-
Podcast: Sweet 16 preview, Penny talk
The podcast closes with a conversation about Penny Hardaway at Memphis
-
Purdue vs. Texas Tech odds, NCAA picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Texas Tech vs. Purdue Sweet 16 game 10,000...
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with 16 teams vying for the four precious...
-
Bus shenanigans force Sweet 16 tardiness
Three teams were delayed on their way to the Sweet 16 on Wednesday due to bus issues
-
Re-seeding Sweet 16: Kentucky not top 10
The bracket is a beautiful catastrophe -- so who comes after Villanova, Duke and Kansas?
-
Duke vs. Syracuse odds, NCAA picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Syracuse vs. Duke Sweet 16 game 10,000 time...