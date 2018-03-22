UConn will hire Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley to replace Kevin Ollie

Dan Hurley and Connecticut agree on a six-year contract. USATSI

Dan Hurley has reached an agreement to be the next men's basketball coach at UConn, a source confirmed to CBS Sports early Thursday.

A formal announcement is expected soon.

Hurley, 45, spent the past six seasons at Rhode Island -- where he rebuilt the Rams and made each of the past two NCAA Tournaments. Sources told CBS Sports he also had an offer from Pittsburgh but took less money, via a six-year contract, to replace Kevin Ollie at UConn.

Ollie was fired earlier this month.