University of Connecticut athletic director David Benedict announced Friday that the school's famed women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma is receiving a contract extension through the 2024-2025 season. Auriemma, 67, will make $2.8 million under the terms of the deal, and that figure will increase by $100,000 per year. The contract includes options for two one-year extensions that would need mutual agreement.

UConn has won 11 national titles under Auriemma's direction, with its last coming in 2016. The program has appeared in 13 straight Final Fours under his leadership and has been to 21 total Final Fours in Auriemma's 36-year tenure.

"I would like to thank David Benedict and the University of Connecticut leadership for their continued commitment to me and the women's basketball program," Auriemma said. "UConn has been great to me for the last 36 years and I look forward to being here for at least a few more years. I think the future for our program, and UConn Athletics, is exciting."

Though it's been five years since the program's last national title, which is a relatively long drought by Auriemma's historic standards, UConn is a staggering 164-10 during that stretch and perfect in conference play (four seasons in the AAC and one in the Big East). UConn also continues to recruit at an elite level that suggests its place as the sport's premier program remains safe.

"Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years," Benedict said. "The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I'm thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future."