UConn's Dan Hurley, Tulsa's Frank Haith controversially ejected after handshake
The two coaches met at midcourt midway through the game and were tossed after double technicals
It's not every night a college coach gets slapped with a technical during a game, much less ejected. But UConn's Dan Hurley and Tulsa's Frank Haith hit the double jackpot on Wednesday, as both were controversially hit with double technicals and tossed.
The two coaches were originally assessed technicals for jawing midway through the second half, with Tulsa clinging to a comfortable lead. After the refs T'd them up, the two coaches traded words with one another, leading to a quicker-than-usual whistle and ejection.
Here's the full sequence, which ended in an extended olive branch and a quick second technical on both coach that had them headed to the locker room early.
"It was competitive banter," Haith said after the game. "Both coaches are competitors, and I think both coaches were trying to help their team."
Hurley, whose known to carry his emotion on his sleeve, was level-headed in talking about what happened but clearly irked about the way things shook out.
"I feel as though that situation escalated because of the officials and the way they handled the situation," he said.
Tulsa went on to win 89-83 despite a late push from UConn.
