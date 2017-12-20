UConn's Geno Auriemma, UNC's Sylvia Hatchell earn 1,000th victory on same day
The 1,000-win club in women's college basketball doubles its membership in a matter of hours
On Tuesday, Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma and North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell reached career milestones, as both recorded their 1,000th career victories.
Auriemma did so by leading his top-ranked Huskies to an 88-64 victory against Oklahoma, becoming the quickest to the 1,000 mark as a head coach in Division I history; Hatchell, on Tuesday afternoon, led the Tar Heels to a convincing 79-63 victory against Grambling State to secure hers.
"It's a number that's significant because so few people have been able to do that," Auriemma told ESPN of the landmark achievement. "You feel incredibly fortunate that you're one of a very, very select few and some of the great coaches that ever have coached."
Auriemma is now 1,000-135 -- a career .881 winning percentage, which is tops in Division I women's basketball history. Hatchell boasts quite a résumé, too, with a 1,000-376 record -- 728 of the wins coming while at North Carolina, and the other 272 at Francis Marion.
Auriemma has 11 NCAA championships. Hatchell's Tar Heels won it all on Charlotte Smith's buzzer-beating 3-pointer in 1994, the year before Auriemma won his first. Both are members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and have been inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
