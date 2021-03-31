UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers was named The Associated Press Women's Player of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the first freshman to ever take home the honor. Bueckers has been crucial to the team's March Madness run.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma presented Bueckers with the award.

Her team cheered and chanted "speech" as Auriemma walked over to hand her the award.

"You know I love you guys and none of this would be possible without you guys and coach," said Bueckers, who became emotional as she began to thank her coach. As she wiped tears she said, "Just thank you," seemingly to avoid getting too emotional with all her thank yous, and getting a laugh from her teammates.

Bueckers' squad then ran over to her, giving her a group hug.

Bueckers helped guide UConn to a 28-1 overall record and the team's 13th consecutive trip to the Final Four. Bueckers leads the team with an impressive 20.1 points, 5.9 assists, 2.3 steals per game and 45.9 3-point shooting.

Her resume also includes becoming the first freshman to make AP First Team All-American and she holds the record for most assists in a game with 14 and most assists by a freshman with 164.

The 19-year-old might only be in her freshman year, but she has shown serious promise, and the praise to go with it.