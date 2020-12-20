UConn's first conference game as a member of the Big East in eight years ended in a 76-74 overtime loss to No. 9 Creighton on Sunday. The Huskies, who were underdogs at home after opening their season 3-0, led by four points with under 20 seconds left in regulation before Creighton tacked on two quick layups in the waning seconds to force overtime.

In the extra period, Marcus Zegarowski, Mitch Ballock and Christian Bishop all make big shots down the stretch to seal it, staving off a career day from Huskies star James Bouknight. Bishop had a team-high 19 points for Creighton and all five starters scored in double figures, with starter Damien Jefferson finding his biggest bucket when it mattered most:

Bouknight had a career-high scoring output of 40 points on 13-of-24 shooting, but he had little supporting help. Tranfer R.J. Cole, who went 2 of 13 from the floor, was the team's second-leading scorer. And no other Huskies player finished in double figures. The team went a combined 2 of 18 from 3-point range outside of Bouknight's efforts.

It wasn't exactly a warm welcome for UConn, which had gone 2,834 days since playing as a member of the Big East after an extended run in the American Athletic Conference, but it was nearly a banner day. The program's last win over a top-10 foe came in April 2014, and it was a defensive stop away from ending the drought in dramatic fashion.

As for Creighton, it's a win that moves it to above .500 (2-1) in league play with Xavier on deck for Wednesday.