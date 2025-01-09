Who's Playing
Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UCSB Gauchos
Current Records: Cal-Baker. 8-8, UCSB 9-5
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Ticket Cost: $15.60
What to Know
Cal-Baker. is 1-9 against UCSB since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. The Roadrunners have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.
Last Saturday, Cal-Baker. strolled past LBSU with points to spare, taking the game 80-65.
Cal-Baker. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LBSU only pulled down four.
Meanwhile, UCSB posted their closest win since March 7, 2024 on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-61 victory over Hawaii. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Gauchos.
The win got Cal-Baker. back to even at 8-8. As for UCSB, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-5.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cal-Baker. has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've drained 37.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cal-Baker. is playing on the road, but their 1-5-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.
Odds
UCSB is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 135.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal-Baker..
- Feb 03, 2024 - UCSB 70 vs. Cal-Baker. 59
- Jan 11, 2024 - UCSB 66 vs. Cal-Baker. 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - UCSB 76 vs. Cal-Baker. 58
- Jan 11, 2023 - UCSB 60 vs. Cal-Baker. 48
- Feb 10, 2022 - UCSB 74 vs. Cal-Baker. 62
- Feb 20, 2021 - UCSB 63 vs. Cal-Baker. 44
- Feb 19, 2021 - UCSB 71 vs. Cal-Baker. 66
- Dec 03, 2019 - UCSB 64 vs. Cal-Baker. 60
- Dec 27, 2016 - UCSB 62 vs. Cal-Baker. 60
- Nov 19, 2016 - Cal-Baker. 77 vs. UCSB 70