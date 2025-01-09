Who's Playing

Cal-Baker. Roadrunners @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Cal-Baker. 8-8, UCSB 9-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Cal-Baker. is 1-9 against UCSB since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. The Roadrunners have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, Cal-Baker. strolled past LBSU with points to spare, taking the game 80-65.

Cal-Baker. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as LBSU only pulled down four.

Meanwhile, UCSB posted their closest win since March 7, 2024 on Friday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 64-61 victory over Hawaii. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Gauchos.

The win got Cal-Baker. back to even at 8-8. As for UCSB, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-5.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Cal-Baker. has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 38.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've drained 37.2% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Cal-Baker. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Cal-Baker. is playing on the road, but their 1-5-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

UCSB is a big 7.5-point favorite against Cal-Baker., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCSB has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Cal-Baker..