Halftime Report

CSNorthridge is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-31 lead against UCSB.

CSNorthridge came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: CSNorthridge 15-9, UCSB 13-9

How To Watch

What to Know

CSNorthridge has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UCSB Gauchos will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome. CSNorthridge might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.1% better than the opposition, a fact CSNorthridge proved. They walked away with a 78-65 victory over the Mustangs.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Gauchos, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 76-61 loss to the Anteaters on Thursday.

The Matadors' win bumped their record up to 15-9. As for the Gauchos, they dropped their record down to 13-9 with that loss, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. CSNorthridge hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

CSNorthridge took a serious blow against the Gauchos in their previous matchup back in January, falling 97-69. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point CSNorthridge was down 49-28.

Odds

UCSB is a solid 6.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.