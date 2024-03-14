Halftime Report

UCSB is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 39-38 lead against CSNorthridge.

UCSB came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

CSNorthridge Matadors @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: CSNorthridge 18-14, UCSB 16-14

How To Watch

What to Know

The CSNorthridge Matadors and the UCSB Gauchos are set to clash at 11:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Dollar Loan Center in a Big West postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

CSNorthridge's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Warriors by a score of 72-70.

The losing side was boosted by De'Sean Allen-Eikens, who almost dropped a double-double on 34 points and nine rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-64 bruising from the Highlanders. UCSB found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 15 to 5 on offense.

The Matadors have not been sharp recently as the team's lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-14 record this season. As for the Gauchos, their defeat dropped their record down to 16-14.

CSNorthridge is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on UCSB against the spread have faith in an upset since their 10-17-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to CSNorthridge's 20-9.

CSNorthridge was able to grind out a solid win over UCSB when the teams last played back in February, winning 82-74. Does CSNorthridge have another victory up their sleeve, or will UCSB turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a 3.5-point favorite against CSNorthridge, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gauchos, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.