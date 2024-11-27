Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UCSB and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A victory is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but UCSB is up 30-28 over Eastern Washington.

If UCSB keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Washington will have to make due with a 1-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Washington Eagles @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-5, UCSB 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos will face off against the Eastern Washington Eagles at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Thunderdome. The Gauchos are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.2 points per game this season.

Eastern Washington is facing UCSB at the wrong time: UCSB suffered their first home loss of the season on Wednesday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Miners by a score of 79-76. The Gauchos' defeat signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kenny Pohto, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds. Jason Fontenet II was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Eastern Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 79-68 to Cal Baptist.

Having lost for the first time this season, UCSB fell to 4-1. As for Eastern Washington, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UCSB has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 50.7% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Eastern Washington struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, UCSB is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

UCSB is a big 11.5-point favorite against Eastern Washington, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Gauchos, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

