Halftime Report

Hawaii is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against UCSB.

Hawaii entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will UCSB step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Hawaii Warriors @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: Hawaii 15-11, UCSB 13-11

How To Watch

What to Know

UCSB is 8-2 against the Warriors since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Big West battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Thunderdome. UCSB is staggering into the contest hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Warriors will skip in buoyed by three consecutive wins.

Last Thursday, the Gauchos lost to the Tritons on the road by a decisive 61-46 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points UCSB has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, UCSB struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 28.2% better than the opposition, a fact Hawaii proved on Thursday. They steamrolled past the Mustangs 80-51 on the road. That 29 point margin sets a new team best for Hawaii this season.

The Gauchos' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-11. As for the Warriors, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a massive bump to their 15-11 record this season.

Looking forward, UCSB is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: they are only 8-13-1 against the spread overall, but they're a solid 7-2-1 ATS vs. Hawaii across their last ten meetings.

UCSB strolled past the Warriors in their previous matchup back in January by a score of 78-61. Does UCSB have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Warriors turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Hawaii, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Hawaii.