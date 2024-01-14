Halftime Report

LBSU is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 40-35 lead against UCSB.

LBSU came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: LBSU 11-6, UCSB 9-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the LBSU Beach and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Thunderdome. LBSU is expected to lose this one by a single point, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

While it was all tied up 42-42 at halftime, LBSU was not quite UC San Diego's equal in the second half on Thursday. The Beach took a 88-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tritons. LBSU found out winning isn't easy when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UCSB ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Roadrunners and snuck past 66-64. The victory made it back-to-back wins for UCSB.

The Beach's defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 11-6. As for the Gauchos, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. LBSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.4 points per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

LBSU came up short against UCSB when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 78-73. Can LBSU avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

UCSB is a slight 1-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 158.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCSB has won 6 out of their last 10 games against LBSU.