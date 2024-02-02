Halftime Report
UC Davis fell flat on their face against the Tritons last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. UC Davis has jumped out to a quick 46-37 lead against the Gauchos.
If UC Davis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, UCSB will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
UC Davis Aggies @ UCSB Gauchos
Current Records: UC Davis 12-8, UCSB 12-7
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $42.00
What to Know
The UCSB Gauchos and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 11:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Thunderdome. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, UCSB will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact UCSB proved on Friday. They strolled past the Warriors with points to spare, taking the game 78-61.
Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Tritons at home and fell 92-59. The match was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly UC Davis was thoroughly outmatched 54-23 in the second half.
UC Davis struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.
The Gauchos are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.
UCSB came up short against the Aggies when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 76-62. Will UCSB have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
UCSB is a 4.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 4-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 142.5 points.
Series History
UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.
- Dec 28, 2023 - UC Davis 76 vs. UCSB 62
- Mar 02, 2023 - UCSB 89 vs. UC Davis 86
- Feb 11, 2023 - UCSB 84 vs. UC Davis 74
- Feb 24, 2022 - UCSB 76 vs. UC Davis 69
- Mar 12, 2021 - UCSB 71 vs. UC Davis 55
- Jan 30, 2021 - UCSB 89 vs. UC Davis 86
- Jan 29, 2021 - UCSB 72 vs. UC Davis 51
- Feb 22, 2020 - UCSB 70 vs. UC Davis 56
- Feb 13, 2020 - UC Davis 84 vs. UCSB 75
- Feb 10, 2019 - UC Davis 61 vs. UCSB 57