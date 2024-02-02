Halftime Report

UC Davis fell flat on their face against the Tritons last Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. UC Davis has jumped out to a quick 46-37 lead against the Gauchos.

If UC Davis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-8 in no time. On the other hand, UCSB will have to make due with a 12-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC Davis 12-8, UCSB 12-7

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 11 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $42.00

What to Know

The UCSB Gauchos and the UC Davis Aggies will face off in a Big West clash at 11:00 p.m. ET on February 1st at Thunderdome. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, UCSB will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 17.3% better than the opposition, a fact UCSB proved on Friday. They strolled past the Warriors with points to spare, taking the game 78-61.

Meanwhile, UC Davis unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Tritons at home and fell 92-59. The match was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly UC Davis was thoroughly outmatched 54-23 in the second half.

UC Davis struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Gauchos are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for the Aggies, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-8.

UCSB came up short against the Aggies when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 76-62. Will UCSB have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

UCSB is a 4.5-point favorite against UC Davis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.