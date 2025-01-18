Who's Playing

UC Davis Aggies @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC Davis 10-8, UCSB 12-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome -- Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UCSB Gauchos and the UC Davis Aggies are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thunderdome. The Gauchos are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

On Thursday, UCSB sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 66-63 win over UC Riverside. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Gauchos have posted against the Highlanders since January 25, 2020.

Meanwhile, UC Davis beat Cal Poly 65-54 on Thursday.

UCSB is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for UC Davis, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-8.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: UCSB has been crazy accurate this season, having made 47.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UC Davis, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given UCSB's sizable advantage in that area, UC Davis will need to find a way to close that gap.

UCSB came up short against UC Davis in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, falling 71-60. Will UCSB have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

UCSB has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UC Davis.