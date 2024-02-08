Who's Playing

UC Irvine Anteaters @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC Irvine 17-6, UCSB 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC Irvine Anteaters and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on February 8th at Thunderdome. UCSB does have the home-court advantage, but UC Irvine is expected to win by four points.

UC Irvine had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Warriors as the Anteaters made off with a 93-68 win. The final score was a far cry from the score of their previous head-to-head, which saw the teams combine for 110 points.

Meanwhile, the Gauchos were able to grind out a solid victory over the Roadrunners on Saturday, taking the game 70-59.

The Anteaters pushed their record up to 17-6 with that win, which was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Gauchos, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season.

Thursday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UC Irvine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UC Irvine was able to grind out a solid win over the Gauchos in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 70-59. Does UC Irvine have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Gauchos turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

UC Irvine is a 4-point favorite against UCSB, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Anteaters as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

UC Irvine has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UCSB.