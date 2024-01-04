Who's Playing

UC San Diego Tritons @ UCSB Gauchos

Current Records: UC San Diego 7-6, UCSB 7-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big West matchup on schedule as the UC San Diego Tritons and the UCSB Gauchos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 4th at Thunderdome. UC San Diego will be strutting in after a win while UCSB will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Thursday, the Tritons earned a 76-64 win over the Roadrunners.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UCSB last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of the Highlanders by a score of 79-77. UCSB has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tritons now have a winning record of 7-6. As for the Gauchos, their loss was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 7-5.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as both teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UC San Diego hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like UCSB struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UC San Diego is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 7-4 ATS overall, they're only 1-4 against UCSB in their most recent matchups.

Odds

UCSB is a 5-point favorite against UC San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gauchos as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

UCSB has won 5 out of their last 6 games against UC San Diego.