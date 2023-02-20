The Cal State Fullerton Titans and the Santa Barbara Gauchos will face off in a Big West clash at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at the Thunderdome. Santa Barbara is 20-6 overall and 10-2 at home, while the Titans are 16-12 overall and 5-8 on the road. After sweeping their in-state rivals in 2021-22, the Titans took a 66-58 defeat at home on Dec. 29 as 4.5-point underdogs.

However, Cal State Fullerton has still been the more profitable team against the spread in 2022-23, going 17-8 against the number while UCSB is 14-9. The Gauchos are favored by 6 points in the latest UCSB vs. Cal State Fullerton odds from Caesars Sportsbook and the over/under is set at 129.5. Before entering any Cal State Fullerton vs. Santa Barbara picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Santa Barbara vs. Cal State Fullerton spread: Santa Barbara -6

Santa Barbara vs. Cal State Fullerton over/under: 129.5 points

Santa Barbara vs. Cal State Fullerton money line: UCSB -260, Cal State Fullerton +210

What you need to know about Cal State Fullerton

Everything went Cal State Fullerton's way against the Cal Poly Mustangs this past Saturday as it made off with an 83-62 win. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. led all scorers with 23 points in the game while Max Jones contributed 18 points and Jalen Harris had 16 points.

The Titans shot 52.8% from the floor in the victory and also went 13 for 25 from the 3-point line. Cal State Fullerton ranks 30th in the nation in 3-point shooting (37.6%) and also defends the 3-point line well, ranking 27th in 3-point shooting allowed (30.3%).

What you need to know about UCSB

Meanwhile, the game between the Gauchos and the California Riverside Highlanders this past Saturday was not a total blowout but UCSB did fall decisively on the road by a final score of 74-63. Andre Kelly had a big game with 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss but Miles Norris (10) and Josh Pierre-Louis (10) were the only other players to reach double-figures.

However, it was an uncharacteristic defensive struggle for the Gauchos, as the Highlanders shot 52.7% from the floor. UC Santa Barbara ranks 33rd nationally in points allowed per game (64.0) and held the Titans to just 58 points and 35.7% shooting in their first matchup on Dec. 29.

