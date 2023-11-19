Who's Playing

Aurora Spartans @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Aurora 0-0, UIC 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UIC Flames will host the Aurora Spartans to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 5:00 p.m. ET on November 19th at Credit Union 1 Arena.

Sunday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Aurora were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 35 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.3 per game.

Looking back to last season, Aurora finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, UIC sure didn't have their best season, finishing 12-19.