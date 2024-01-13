Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Bradley 11-5, UIC 8-8

What to Know

Bradley has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Bradley Braves and the UIC Flames will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Bradley has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 258 points over their last three contests.

Bradley has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five contests by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Aces 86-50 at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest victory Bradley has managed all season.

Bradley got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Malevy Leons out in front who scored 11 points along with seven rebounds. Another player making a difference was Christian Davis, who scored 13 points along with five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the Flames couldn't handle the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 67-59.

The Braves' victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-5. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Flames, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Bradley have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.8 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Bradley is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-3-1 against the spread when expected to win.

Bradley is a 3.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

Series History

Bradley has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UIC.