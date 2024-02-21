Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Evansville 15-12, UIC 10-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Evansville Aces and the UIC Flames are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Credit Union 1 Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The matchup between Evansville and the Redbirds on Sunday hardly resembled the 58-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Aces fell 86-79 to the Redbirds. Evansville's loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Kenny Strawbridge Jr., who scored 13 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Yacine Toumi, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, the Flames ended up a good deal behind the Bruins on Sunday and lost 75-60. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UIC in their matchups with the Bruins: they've now lost four in a row.

The Aces' defeat dropped their record down to 15-12. As for the Flames, they have been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 12 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-17 record this season.

Evansville strolled past the Flames in their previous meeting back in January by a score of 77-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for Evansville since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

UIC has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Evansville.