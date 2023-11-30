Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Illinois State 3-3, UIC 5-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Illinois State Redbirds and the UIC Flames will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 30th at Credit Union 1 Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 22.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Illinois State found out the hard way on Wednesday. They suffered a bruising 74-49 defeat at the hands of the Raiders. Illinois State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, UIC's good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They lost 58-57 to the Spartans on a last-minute free throw From Donovan Atwell. UIC didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losses dropped the Redbirds to 3-3 and the Raiders to 2-4.

Thursday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Illinois State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Illinois State beat UIC 68-62 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Illinois State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against UIC.