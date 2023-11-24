Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 3-2, UIC 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center -- Nassau, Bahamas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Middle Tennessee has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will face off against the UIC Flames at 4:30 p.m. ET at Baha Mar Convention Center. Middle Tennessee is expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Middle Tennessee faltered in their contest on Tuesday. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 58-57 to the Blazers. Middle Tennessee got off to an early lead (up 13 with 14:10 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Ogundele, who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, UIC had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They claimed a resounding 99-48 win over the Spartans at home. With that win, UIC brought their scoring average up to 78.8 points per game.

Their wins bumped the Blue Raiders to 3-2 and the Blazers to 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Middle Tennessee have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UIC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a 3-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Raiders as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.