Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Murray State 10-7, UIC 10-6

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UIC is 0-3 against Murray State since January of 2023 but things could change on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.8 points per game this season.

On Saturday, UIC lost 61-60 to Bradley on a last-minute jump shot From Duke Deen. The Flames were up 44-31 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite their loss, UIC saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ahmad Henderson II, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for UIC was Tyem Freeman's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, UIC smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Murray State entered their tilt with Valparaiso on Saturday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 58-47 victory over the Beacons.

Murray State can attribute much of their success to Nick Ellington, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds. Ellington is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

UIC's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for Murray State, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-7 record this season.

Things could have been worse for UIC, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took a 73-58 loss to Murray State when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Can UIC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Murray State has won all of the games they've played against UIC in the last 2 years.