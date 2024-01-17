Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Murray State 7-10, UIC 8-9

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Murray State Racers and the UIC Flames are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Credit Union 1 Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Murray State was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Murray State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a 70-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

Despite their defeat, Murray State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nick Ellington, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds and three blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Alden Applewhite, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

Murray State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, the Flames lost to the Braves at home by a decisive 77-59 margin on Saturday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UIC in their matchups with Bradley: they've now lost four in a row.

CJ Jones put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 25 points. Those 25 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Racers' loss dropped their record down to 7-10. As for the Flames, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season.

Murray State was able to grind out a solid win over UIC when the teams last played on January 2nd, winning 85-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

UIC is a slight 1-point favorite against Murray State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Racers as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Murray State has won both of the games they've played against UIC in the last year.