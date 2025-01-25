Who's Playing

S. Illinois Salukis @ UIC Flames

Current Records: S. Illinois 8-12, UIC 13-6

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After two games on the road, UIC is heading back home. They and the S. Illinois Salukis will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena. The Flames are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.8 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, UIC earned a 78-67 win over Evansville.

UIC can attribute much of their success to Jordan Mason, who went 6 for 11 en route to 19 points plus five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, S. Illinois unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 74-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of Murray State. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ali Dibba, who went 9 for 16 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Kennard Davis was another key player, scoring 20 points along with seven rebounds and two steals.

UIC is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for S. Illinois, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-12.

Going forward, UIC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last ten times they've played.

UIC skirted past S. Illinois 84-82 when the teams last played back in March of 2024. Does UIC have another victory up their sleeve, or will S. Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

UIC is a solid 6.5-point favorite against S. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147 points.

Series History

S. Illinois has won 4 out of their last 5 games against UIC.