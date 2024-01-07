Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UIC after losing three in a row. Sitting on a score of 42-36, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If UIC keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-7 in no time. On the other hand, Valparaiso will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Valparaiso 4-10, UIC 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, UIC is heading back home. The UIC Flames and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

While it was all tied up 43-43 at halftime, UIC was not quite Murray State's equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Flames took a 85-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Racers. That's two games in a row now that UIC has lost by exactly 12 points.

UIC's loss came about despite a quality game from Toby Okani, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. Another player making a difference was Filip Skobalj, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight loss. They suffered a painful 86-61 loss at the hands of the Braves. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Valparaiso in their matchups with Bradley: they've now lost five in a row.

The losing side was boosted by Darius DeAveiro, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Valparaiso struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Bradley posted 17 assists.

The Flames have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season. As for the Beacons, they bumped their record down to 4-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight at home.

Looking forward, UIC is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

UIC barely slipped by Valparaiso when the teams last played back in February of 2023, winning 74-73. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Valparaiso's Ben Krikke, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for UIC to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

UIC is a big 12-point favorite against Valparaiso, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UIC.