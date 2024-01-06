Who's Playing

Valparaiso Beacons @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Valparaiso 4-10, UIC 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

UIC has been on the road for two straight, but on Saturday they'll finally head home. The UIC Flames and the Valparaiso Beacons will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Credit Union 1 Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

While it was all tied up 43-43 at halftime, UIC was not quite Murray State's equal in the second half on Tuesday. The Flames took a 85-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Racers. That's two games in a row now that UIC has lost by exactly 12 points.

Despite the loss, UIC got a solid performance out of Toby Okani, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Filip Skobalj, who scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, Valparaiso's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their eighth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-61 to the Braves. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Valparaiso in their matchups with Bradley: they've now lost five in a row.

Valparaiso's loss came about despite a quality game from Darius DeAveiro, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points DeAveiro has scored all season.

Valparaiso struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Bradley posted 17 assists.

The Flames have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season. As for the Beacons, they bumped their record down to 4-10 with that loss, which was their fourth straight at home.

UIC barely slipped by Valparaiso in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 74-73. One of the biggest obstacles trying to stand in the way of that victory was Valparaiso's Ben Krikke, who dropped a double-double on 34 points and ten rebounds. Now that he won't be playing on Saturday, will it be that much easier for UIC to walk away with another win? There's only one way to find out.

Series History

Valparaiso has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UIC.