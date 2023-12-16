Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ UIC Flames

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-7, UIC 6-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Credit Union 1 Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

The Western Michigan Broncos will head out on the road to face off against the UIC Flames at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Credit Union 1 Arena. Western Michigan is hoping to put an end to an 18-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, the Broncos were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 72-68 to the Penguins.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UIC on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They lost 70-68 to the Phoenix on a last-minute layup From Elijah Jones. UIC got off to an early lead (up 12 with 6:11 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaden Brownell, who scored 12 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Even though they lost, UIC were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Broncos' defeat dropped their record down to 2-7. As for the Flames, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-4 record this season.

Western Michigan came up short against UIC in their previous meeting back in December of 2022, falling 62-56. Can Western Michigan avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UIC won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.