Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-21, UL Monroe 11-18

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Chanticleers came up short against the Dukes and fell 86-76. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coastal Carolina in their matchups with James Madison: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 80-69 to the Jaguars. UL Monroe found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.

The Chanticleers have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season. As for the Warhawks, they dropped their record down to 11-18 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina came up short against UL Monroe in their previous meeting back in February, falling 79-75. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UL Monroe.