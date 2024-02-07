Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ UL Monroe Warhawks
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-16, UL Monroe 7-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
After two games on the road, UL Monroe is heading back home. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
On Saturday, the Warhawks lost to the Red Wolves on the road by a decisive 95-80 margin.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Coastal Carolina found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 91-74 fall against the Thundering Herd. Coastal Carolina has struggled against the Thundering Herd recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The Warhawks have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season. As for the Chanticleers, they dropped their record down to 6-16 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
UL Monroe beat the Chanticleers 83-70 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does UL Monroe have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Chanticleers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Coastal Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UL Monroe.
- Feb 02, 2023 - UL Monroe 83 vs. Coastal Carolina 70
- Dec 30, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 94 vs. UL Monroe 64
- Jan 06, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 93 vs. UL Monroe 64
- Mar 14, 2019 - UL Monroe 80 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Mar 02, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 97 vs. UL Monroe 91
- Jan 31, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 92 vs. UL Monroe 81
- Jan 04, 2018 - UL Monroe 82 vs. Coastal Carolina 72
- Feb 27, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 77 vs. UL Monroe 72