Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 6-16, UL Monroe 7-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, UL Monroe is heading back home. They and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Saturday, the Warhawks lost to the Red Wolves on the road by a decisive 95-80 margin.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Coastal Carolina found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a hard 91-74 fall against the Thundering Herd. Coastal Carolina has struggled against the Thundering Herd recently, as their contest on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Warhawks have been struggling recently as they've lost 11 of their last 14 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season. As for the Chanticleers, they dropped their record down to 6-16 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe beat the Chanticleers 83-70 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Does UL Monroe have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Chanticleers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UL Monroe.