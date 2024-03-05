Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-21, UL Monroe 11-18

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to clash at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Pensacola Bay Center in a Sun Belt postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Chanticleers came up short against the Dukes and fell 86-76. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Coastal Carolina in their matchups with James Madison: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They fell 80-69 to the Jaguars. UL Monroe found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 16.4% worse than the opposition.

The Chanticleers have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-21 record this season. As for the Warhawks, they dropped their record down to 11-18 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Coastal Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Coastal Carolina's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-2 record against the spread vs UL Monroe over their last seven matchups.

Odds

UL Monroe is a slight 2-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won 5 out of their last 9 games against UL Monroe.