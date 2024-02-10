Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UL Monroe and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 43-33 lead against Eastern Michigan.

If UL Monroe keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-14 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan will have to make due with a 9-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 9-14, UL Monroe 8-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

CBS Sports App

What to Know

The UL Monroe Warhawks will be playing at home against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The timing is sure in UL Monroe's favor as the squad sits on three straight wins at home while the Eagles have not had much luck on the away from home, with six straight road losses.

Last Wednesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Warhawks beat the Chanticleers 79-75.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan pushed their score all the way to 87 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 91-87 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets. Eastern Michigan has not had much luck with the Rockets recently, as the team's come up short the last six times they've met.

The Warhawks' win bumped their record up to 8-14. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-14 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, UL Monroe is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

UL Monroe is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

