Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-13, UL Monroe 4-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Georgia Southern is 8-2 against UL Monroe since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Georgia Southern is hoping to put an end to a 15-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

The matchup between Georgia Southern and Arkansas State on Thursday hardly resembled the 68-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Eagles were dealt a punishing 109-83 defeat at the hands of the Red Wolves. Georgia Southern was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-40.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 68-57 to the Thundering Herd. UL Monroe found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 1-13. As for the Warhawks, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Georgia Southern have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.6 threes per game. It's a different story for UL Monroe, though, as they've been averaging only 5.5 threes per game. Given Georgia Southern's sizeable advantage in that area, UL Monroe will need to find a way to close that gap.

Georgia Southern is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

Odds

UL Monroe is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.