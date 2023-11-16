Who's Playing

La. Tech Bulldogs @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: La. Tech 1-1, UL Monroe 1-1

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

La. Tech is 4-0 against UL Monroe since December of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The La. Tech Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the UL Monroe Warhawks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact La. Tech proved on Monday. They put a hurting on the Scots at home to the tune of 100-43. With that victory, La. Tech brought their scoring average up to 86.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Chippewas on Saturday, taking the game 74-64. The win was just what UL Monroe needed coming off of a 84-31 loss in their prior contest.

The win got the Bulldogs back to even at 1-1. As for the Warhawks, the win also got them back to even at 1-1.

Looking forward, La. Tech is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. They finished last season with a 15-14 record against the spread.

La. Tech took their victory against UL Monroe in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 by a conclusive 79-58. The rematch might be a little tougher for La. Tech since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

La. Tech is a big 10-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

La. Tech has won all of the games they've played against UL Monroe in the last 3 years.