Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Louisiana 5-13, UL Monroe 4-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the UL Monroe Warhawks and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The Warhawks have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since December 11.

UL Monroe will head into Wednesday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Saturday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Wednesday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a bruising 77-58 defeat at the hands of Troy.

Even though they lost, UL Monroe smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday and that's exactly how things played out. They suffered a grim 83-63 loss to Arkansas State. The Ragin Cajuns were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

UL Monroe's defeat dropped their record down to 4-15. As for Louisiana, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UL Monroe has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.9. Given UL Monroe's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

UL Monroe couldn't quite finish off Louisiana in their previous matchup on Saturday and fell 71-68. Will UL Monroe have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.