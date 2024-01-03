Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Marshall 6-8, UL Monroe 4-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Marshall has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Marshall Thundering Herd and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. UL Monroe took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Marshall, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Marshall proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-61 victory over the Ragin Cajuns.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 67-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountaineers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UL Monroe in their matchups with App. State: they've now lost four in a row.

The Thundering Herd are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 6-8 record this season. As for the Warhawks, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 4-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marshall came up short against UL Monroe when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 86-82. Can Marshall avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UL Monroe won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.