Halftime Report

UL Monroe is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead South Alabama 41-29.

UL Monroe came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: South Alabama 10-9, UL Monroe 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

South Alabama has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The South Alabama Jaguars and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 4 on offense, a fact South Alabama found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 88-79 to the Ragin Cajuns. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Alabama in their matchups with Louisiana: they've now lost four in a row.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe finally caught a break after nine consecutive losses. They walked away with an 80-73 win over the Monarchs on Saturday. The victory was just what UL Monroe needed coming off of a 89-70 loss in their prior match.

The Jaguars' loss dropped their record down to 10-9. As for the Warhawks, their victory ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-12.

Looking ahead, South Alabama is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played UL Monroe.

Everything came up roses for South Alabama against UL Monroe when the teams last played back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 81-45 victory. With South Alabama ahead 44-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Odds

South Alabama is a 4-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

South Alabama has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.