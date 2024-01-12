Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for UL Monroe after losing six in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 29-28 lead against Southern Miss.

UL Monroe came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Southern Miss 8-7, UL Monroe 4-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Southern Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Southern Miss will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, the Golden Eagles earned a 81-71 win over the Dukes.

Southern Miss got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Victor Hart out in front who scored 16 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. Austin Crowley was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Eagles. UL Monroe didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Golden Eagles pushed their record up to 8-7 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Warhawks, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Southern Miss was able to grind out a solid victory over UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 76-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern Miss since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Southern Miss is a 5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Southern Miss has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UL Monroe.