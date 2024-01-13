Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Texas State after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 33-29 lead against UL Monroe. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just three points.

Texas State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Texas State 6-10, UL Monroe 4-10

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas State is 8-2 against UL Monroe since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Texas State and seven for UL Monroe.

Texas State pushed their score all the way to 82 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Red Wolves by a score of 85-82.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks came up short against the Golden Eagles on Thursday and fell 71-58. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UL Monroe in their matchups with Southern Miss: they've now lost three in a row.

The Bobcats bumped their record down to 6-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.3 points per game. As for the Warhawks, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Texas State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points.

Odds

Texas State is a 3.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bobcats as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.