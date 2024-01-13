Who's Playing

Texas State Bobcats @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Texas State 6-10, UL Monroe 4-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas State is 8-2 against UL Monroe since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for Texas State and seven for UL Monroe.

Texas State pushed their score all the way to 82 on Thursday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell just short of the Red Wolves by a score of 85-82.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks came up short against the Golden Eagles on Thursday and fell 71-58. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UL Monroe in their matchups with Southern Miss: they've now lost three in a row.

The Bobcats bumped their record down to 6-10 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.3 points per game. As for the Warhawks, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.4 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Texas State couldn't quite finish off UL Monroe in their previous meeting back in January of 2023 and fell 61-58. Can Texas State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Texas State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.