Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Troy 18-10, UL Monroe 11-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the UL Monroe Warhawks and the Troy Trojans are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on February 24th at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. UL Monroe will be looking to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Even though UL Monroe has not done well against the Ragin Cajuns recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Warhawks came out on top against the Ragin Cajuns by a score of 66-59. The win was just what UL Monroe needed coming off of a 85-57 defeat in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, the Trojans came up short against the Red Wolves on Thursday and fell 79-71.

The Warhawks have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 11-15 record this season. As for the Trojans, their loss dropped their record down to 18-10.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UL Monroe have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Troy struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UL Monroe was pulverized by the Trojans 85-57 in their previous matchup on Saturday. Will UL Monroe have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.