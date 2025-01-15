Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Troy 10-6, UL Monroe 4-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Troy Trojans and the UL Monroe Warhawks are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Troy would be headed in after a win, but Arkansas State made sure that didn't happen. Troy fell 84-78 to Arkansas State on Saturday. The Trojans haven't had much luck with the Red Wolves recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, UL Monroe's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They fell just short of Louisiana by a score of 71-68. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Warhawks have suffered since November 18, 2024.

Troy's defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for UL Monroe, their loss dropped their record down to 4-14.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Troy has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UL Monroe struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Troy was able to grind out a solid victory over UL Monroe in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, winning 84-78. Will Troy repeat their success, or does UL Monroe have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Troy has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.