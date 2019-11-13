UMass freshman hits ridiculous, nearly full-court shot at end of first half against Northeastern
Sean East makes the shot of his life in win over Northeastern
The UMass Minutemen men's basketball team defeated the Northeastern Huskies, 80-71, on Tuesday and it featured a wild shot. In the first half, UMass freshman guard Sean East made a highlight play he'll remember for the rest of his career.
East chucked the ball "From the Atlantic Ocean," as the Minutemen's basketball account tweeted, (it was actually from the opposite free throw line) as time expired in the first half and somehow got it off in time and made it in.
Here is a second angle of the ridiculous shot:
Down 34-33, East's miracle shot gave UMass the lead on their home court heading into the half.
East and his teammates went wild celebrating the unlikely play and bolted down the tunnel and into the locker room. The home crowd, likely not expecting that shot to be perfectly placed, erupted as well.
The team ultimately had more to be pumped about than just that incredible shot. With the eventual win, UMass improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 and are in first place in the Atlantic 10. After the game, the team celebrated the accomplishment with head coach Matt McCall.
Freshman center Tre Mitchell lead the team with 20 points with guard junior Carl Pierre behind him with 18 in the win. East fnished with 17 on the night. Northeastern now stands at 2-1 with the loss. UMass will host Central Connecticut State next on Nov. 16. Maybe it will feature more circus shots from East.
