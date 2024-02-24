Who's Playing
Albany Great Danes @ UMass Lowell River Hawks
Current Records: Albany 12-15, UMass Lowell 18-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
Albany and the River Hawks are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Costello Athletic Center. Albany is no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.
Last Thursday, the Great Danes came up short against the Catamounts and fell 94-80. Albany has struggled against the Catamounts recently, as their match on Thursday was their seventh consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, the River Hawks earned a 87-80 win over the Bearcats on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back wins for UMass Lowell.
The Great Danes have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-15 record this season. As for the River Hawks, they have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 14 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Albany have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMass Lowell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Albany is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.
Odds
UMass Lowell is a big 10-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the River Hawks, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 8.5-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160.5 points.
Series History
UMass Lowell and Albany both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 18, 2024 - UMass Lowell 97 vs. Albany 76
- Feb 01, 2023 - UMass Lowell 66 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 08, 2023 - Albany 89 vs. UMass Lowell 63
- Jan 26, 2022 - Albany 64 vs. UMass Lowell 62
- Jan 12, 2022 - Albany 57 vs. UMass Lowell 47
- Feb 13, 2021 - Albany 81 vs. UMass Lowell 69
- Feb 12, 2021 - UMass Lowell 79 vs. Albany 71
- Feb 26, 2020 - UMass Lowell 88 vs. Albany 69
- Jan 22, 2020 - Albany 101 vs. UMass Lowell 75
- Feb 13, 2019 - UMass Lowell 86 vs. Albany 54