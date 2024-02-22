Who's Playing

Binghamton Bearcats @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Binghamton 12-13, UMass Lowell 17-7

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Costello Athletic Center -- Lowell, Massachusetts

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

UMass Lowell has been on the road for three straight, but on Thursday they'll finally head home. They and the Binghamton Bearcats will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Saturday, the River Hawks beat the Bulldogs 86-77.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, a fact Binghamton proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 69-55 victory over the Highlanders.

The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won ten of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-7 record this season. As for the Bearcats, their win bumped their record up to 12-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UMass Lowell have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Binghamton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went UMass Lowell's way against the Bearcats in their previous matchup back in January as the River Hawks made off with a 80-60 win. Does UMass Lowell have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Bearcats turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

UMass Lowell and Binghamton both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.