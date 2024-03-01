Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between UMass Lowell and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 41-35 lead against Bryant.

UMass Lowell entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Bryant step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ UMass Lowell River Hawks

Current Records: Bryant 17-11, UMass Lowell 19-7

How To Watch

What to Know

UMass Lowell is 3-0 against the Bulldogs since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both teams will face off in an America East battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Costello Athletic Center. UMass Lowell has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UMass Lowell and the Great Danes didn't disappoint and broke past the 161.5 point over/under on Saturday. The River Hawks came out on top against the Great Danes by a score of 104-95. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for the Bulldogs, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 65-48 loss to the Catamounts on Saturday. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Bryant has scored all season.

The River Hawks have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 17-11.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.3 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, UMass Lowell is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Odds

UMass Lowell is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bryant, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the River Hawks, as the game opened with the River Hawks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UMass Lowell has won all of the games they've played against Bryant in the last year.